Tourtieres at St. Paul’s – back by popular demand

November is the month for tourtieres at St. Paul’s Almonte. These delicious, fully cooked and ready meat pies will be sold at last year’s price of $ 25.00 every Friday evening starting at 4 pm. They are a 2:1 mix of the finest quality beef and pork, infused with potatoes and onions, and blessed with a blend of special spices (no garlic). They may be frozen and brought out when unexpected company arrives, given as special Christmas gifts, or simply enjoyed fresh at home.

Look for the sign on the corner of Queen & Clyde opposite the LCBO!