Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Lanark County paramedic chief Travis Mellema honoured with Richard J. Armstrong Leadership Award

  Lanark County Paramedic Service Chief Travis Mellema...

Traditional Storytelling Now and Then, November 27

If the words “once upon a time”...

Radio Club donates to Civitan Club accessible playground project

The Almonte Amateur Radio Club (AARC) has...
The BillboardTraditional Storytelling Now and Then, November 27

Traditional Storytelling Now and Then, November 27

If the words “once upon a time” resonate with you, be sure to register for the upcoming lecture Traditional Storytelling Now and Then. Storyteller Jennifer Cayley has been engaging listeners for over 25 years with a repertoire ranging from epics to fairy tales. The evening presentation will include some storytelling as well as a reflection of how oral traditions have changed.

This event, organized by Learning Again in Almonte, takes place on Wednesday, November 27 from 7-9PM at the Almonte Branch of Mississippi Mills

Public Library.  Admission is by donation but registration is required. For further information check out Learning Again in Almonte.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone