Traditional Storytelling Now and Then, November 27

If the words “once upon a time” resonate with you, be sure to register for the upcoming lecture Traditional Storytelling Now and Then. Storyteller Jennifer Cayley has been engaging listeners for over 25 years with a repertoire ranging from epics to fairy tales. The evening presentation will include some storytelling as well as a reflection of how oral traditions have changed.

This event, organized by Learning Again in Almonte, takes place on Wednesday, November 27 from 7-9PM at the Almonte Branch of Mississippi Mills

Public Library. Admission is by donation but registration is required. For further information check out Learning Again in Almonte.