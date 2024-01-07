Home Hospice North Lanark invites you to a Death Café

Embrace the conversation! In our part of the world, we tend toward not wanting to talk about death, or think about it, or plan for it. But it is something that every single human is going to do. If we can change our attitudes perhaps it would be easier to cope with the realities around death and dying, and even help us to find the beauty in life’s last journey. A better experience can also help with the grieving process for those left behind.

Home Hospice North Lanark wants to help make this happen. As such, we are excited to share this opportunity with our community of North Lanark. We’ll start slow. We have 4 sessions planned — two on Tuesday, January 16 and two on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. There will be an afternoon session from 2 to 4 p.m. and an evening session from 6 to 8 p.m., all held at the Community Presbyterian Church, 111 Church Street, Almonte. There is no charge to attend.

What is a Death Café?

A Death Café is a type of social gathering where people come together to discuss death, dying, and related topics in an open and supportive environment.

The primary goal of a Death Café is to provide a comfortable space for individuals to share their thoughts, experiences, and questions about death. The discussions are often facilitated by a host or hosts, but they are not therapy sessions or grief support groups. Instead, Death Cafés aim to foster open and honest conversations about a topic that is often considered taboo in many cultures.

Participants in Death Cafés might discuss a wide range of subjects, including cultural attitudes toward death, personal experiences with loss, funeral practices, spiritual beliefs, and more. The idea is to create a safe space where people can explore and reflect on their perspectives on mortality.

It’s important to note that Death Cafés are not affiliated with any specific religious or spiritual belief system, and they are not intended to provide counseling or grief support. Instead, they offer a forum for people to engage in meaningful conversations about a universal aspect of human existence.

Please join us — this is a safe space to discuss life, death and everything in between.

No registration is required. For information you can contact programsupport@hhnl.ca or call Sidney at 613-253-6980.

More information about HHNL can be found at http://www.hhnl.ca. All of our services and programs of free of charge.