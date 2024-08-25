Monday, August 26, 2024
Diana’s Quiz, August 24 2024

QUESTIONS 1.  What is a Leviathan? 2.  Who has...

Lloyd Code — obituary

Code, Lloyd George August 24, 1934-August 23, 2024 Lloyd...

Final Yard of the Week for 2024

The prize for the 10th and final...
Final Yard of the Week for 2024

The prize for the 10th and final week of the Almonte & District Horticultural Society’s ‘Yard of the Week 2024’ goes to 114 Walsh St., Almonte.  This beautiful young garden on a corner lot is an explosion of colour from the numerous annuals and perennials that hug the beds that surround the home.  The large table-like rocks and the varied shrubs and trees anchor the large and well-kept lawn. A garden that is definitely worth a view. The Almonte District Horticultural Society would like to thank you for your nominations for ‘Yard of the Week’ over the 2024 season and looks forward to new nominations next year.

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

