Final Yard of the Week for 2024

The prize for the 10th and final week of the Almonte & District Horticultural Society’s ‘Yard of the Week 2024’ goes to 114 Walsh St., Almonte. This beautiful young garden on a corner lot is an explosion of colour from the numerous annuals and perennials that hug the beds that surround the home. The large table-like rocks and the varied shrubs and trees anchor the large and well-kept lawn. A garden that is definitely worth a view. The Almonte District Horticultural Society would like to thank you for your nominations for ‘Yard of the Week’ over the 2024 season and looks forward to new nominations next year.