Travelogue 2023-2024 call for submissions!

Have you ever presented a travelogue? This is your opportunity. A travelogue is an illustrated presentation (usually with photos or videos) with descriptions of the place you were traveling in, your experiences (your thoughts, blunders, fears), information about its history and culture, and/or accounts of your interactions with local people. They vary in length (an hour max) and there is time for questions afterwards.

You do not need to have been far, let us know where you have travelled locally or internationally, what new places you have discovered, interesting accommodations or travel initiatives. They happen every second Wednesday of the month from October to May at 7pm (dates can be accommodated), at the Almonte Branch of the Library.

Contact Berta at babaroa@mississippimills.ca or call 613-256-1037 for more information or to arrange a date.