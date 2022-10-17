Monday, October 17, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Voting opens for 2022 municipal election

Today marks the start of the 2022...

Donald Cram – English public school trustee candidate

My name is Donald Cram and I...

TRAVELOGUE: Cycling in Mongolia, October 19

Wednesday, October 19th at 7 pm, Almonte...
The BillboardTRAVELOGUE: Cycling in Mongolia, October 19

TRAVELOGUE: Cycling in Mongolia, October 19

Wednesday, October 19th at 7 pm, Almonte Branch Library
Mongolia. A vast unknown. The final frontier? In the summer of 2022, five local cyclists flew to Mongolia in central Asia, 11,000 kilometers and 12 time zones away, to join a thrilling COVID-delayed adventure on the steppes of Asia. They encountered thundering herds of horses, thousands of sheep parting to reveal dirt tracks through oceans of grassland, rock strewn climbs and descents, river crossings, delicious local food, and exceptionally welcoming Mongolian people. Please join these travelers on October 19 at the Almonte Branch of the Mississippi Mills Public Library for a travelogue with photos and stories. Registration not required.
In the photo: Stephen Cotnam, Katie Cotnam, Andy Cotnam, Mary Ann McKenna, Jonas Barter.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone