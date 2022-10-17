TRAVELOGUE: Cycling in Mongolia, October 19

Wednesday, October 19th at 7 pm, Almonte Branch Library

Mongolia. A vast unknown. The final frontier? In the summer of 2022, five local cyclists flew to Mongolia in central Asia, 11,000 kilometers and 12 time zones away, to join a thrilling COVID-delayed adventure on the steppes of Asia. They encountered thundering herds of horses, thousands of sheep parting to reveal dirt tracks through oceans of grassland, rock strewn climbs and descents, river crossings, delicious local food, and exceptionally welcoming Mongolian people. Please join these travelers on October 19 at the Almonte Branch of the Mississippi Mills Public Library for a travelogue with photos and stories. Registration not required.