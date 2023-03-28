Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Zuni Chicken (Roast Chicken with Bread Salad)

by Susan Hanna This delicious recipe from Food...

TRAVELOGUE: Daily Life in Iran with Warren Thorngate, April 19

Wednesday, April 19th, 7pm FREE EVENT Between 1994 and...

Heather Cutts — obituary

Cutts, Heather Iva March 9, 1942 - March...
The BillboardTRAVELOGUE: Daily Life in Iran with Warren Thorngate, April 19

TRAVELOGUE: Daily Life in Iran with Warren Thorngate, April 19

Wednesday, April 19th, 7pm

FREE EVENT

Between 1994 and 2017 Warren Thorngate made 25 trips to Iran to establish academic exchange programmes with Carleton University and to teach. His visits took him and his camera to Tehran, Shiraz, Tabriz, Esfahan, Mahshad, and many smaller towns. During most of his visits, Warren stayed in the homes of local families, and soon realized that their home life is quite different and more hospitable than Iran’s image would suggest. Warren’s presentation will offer photos and stories about daily life in Iran and its parallels to our own daily life.

Register here https://form.jotform.com/230804505881253

Mississippi Mills Public Library
Almonte Branch
155 High Street
613-256-01037

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone