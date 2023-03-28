TRAVELOGUE: Daily Life in Iran with Warren Thorngate, April 19

Wednesday, April 19th, 7pm

FREE EVENT

Between 1994 and 2017 Warren Thorngate made 25 trips to Iran to establish academic exchange programmes with Carleton University and to teach. His visits took him and his camera to Tehran, Shiraz, Tabriz, Esfahan, Mahshad, and many smaller towns. During most of his visits, Warren stayed in the homes of local families, and soon realized that their home life is quite different and more hospitable than Iran’s image would suggest. Warren’s presentation will offer photos and stories about daily life in Iran and its parallels to our own daily life.

Register here https://form.jotform.com/230804505881253