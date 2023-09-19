Tuesday, September 19, 2023
TRAVELOGUE: Touring Vietnam and Cambodia with Rich Scholes

Tuesday, October 17th at 7 pm, Almonte Branch Library

Register here https://form.jotform.com/232423714122242

Rick Scholes will present photos and stories from his tour experiences that included visits to Hanoi, Ha Long Bay, Saigon, the Cu Chi tunnels, the Mekong Delta, Phnom Penh, the Killing Fields, and Angkor Wat, in April 2023.

This season’s Travelogue at the library will fall on the second Wednesday of the month at 7 pm (except in October when it is on Tuesday):

  • November- Arizona USA with Jasmin Mori
  • December – Hunza Valley in northern Pakistan with Melody Studholme
  • January – Pacific Coast, USA with Robert Lesser
  • February – Ireland with Bill Findlay
  • March – Portugal with Katie Thom
  • April – the Artic with Bill Eggertson

Check out the full list of Mississippi Mills Library programs at https://www.missmillslibrary.com/current-programs/ or get updates directly to your email by signing up for the Library’s newsletter on the website at www.missmillslibrary.com

