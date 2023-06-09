‘Tripod’ Father’s Day show at the Library, June 18

Looking for an entertaining Father’s Day gift? How about a package of original lyrics and cover tunes, tied up with strong harmonies and fast-flowing guitar stylings? Family folk trio TRiPOD can offer just that at the Mississippi Mills Public Library on Sunday, June 18 at 2:30 in the library’s beautiful garden. If the weather is unfavourable, the event will move indoors to the library.

Finger-style guitarist Terry Tufts has been performing professionally since the 1970s and as a session musician and sideman for a variety of artists. In 2017, Terry and his wife, pianist Kathryn Briggs, released a collection of music inspired by the canvases of Tom Thomson. Their suite, Sonic Palette — Tom Thomson’s Voice Through Music 100 Years Later, debuted at the McMichael Gallery in Kleinburg to a sold-out show. Since then, the family formed TRiPOD somewhere between Parry Sound and Thunder Bay as they toured across Canada in 2018. Daughter Beth has spent her entire life surrounded by and making beautiful music and now adds her special talents to the trio. Their first appearance was in Almonte to celebrate Canada Day and we welcome them back.

Tickets are $20 plus fees and can be purchased online at TicketsPlease.ca. Please bring your own lawn chair. The Friends of the Mississippi Mills Public Library (FMMPL) is a fundraising group that works to support and promote the services of the Mississippi Mills Public Library. FMMPL is always looking for new, enthusiastic friends to help support their fundraising efforts. Contact us at friends@missmillslibrary.com