Monday, November 4, 2024
The BillboardTrojan Horse Ontario Tour

Trojan Horse Ontario Tour

 

To protest the Ford government’s privatization of our public hospital services, the CUPE Ontario Council of Hospital Unions (OCHU-CUPE) and Ontario Health Coalition are kicking off a Trojan Horse tour this Friday at Queen’s Park, Toronto. The Ford government is privatizing surgeries by taking public funding and staff away from public hospitals to for-profit clinics which only makes wait times worse. Not only do these clinics cost more, but they illegally and unlawfully charge patients thousands of dollars for medically necessary care. To represent the false claim that privatizating surgeries will reduce wait times in public hospitals, a 15-foot replica of a Trojan Horse will travel to media conferences around the province.This cross-province tour will be stopping in Almonte, Carleton Place and Arnprior on November 5th. If you can, please come out in support. We hope to see you there!

Almonte General Hospital (9:00-10:00am)
Arnprior Regional Health (11:30am-1:00pm)
Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital (3:00-4:00pm)

 

