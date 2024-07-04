Winner announced for hospital Win2024 grand prize



Win2024.ca grand prize winner announced along with 50/50 winner

Peter Sonea of Ottawa is this year’s winner of the WIN2024.ca Hospital Car or Ca$h for Healthcare lottery benefiting both the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation and the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital Foundation. Peter held ticket number 372-899-541which he bought online.

When contacted by Keith Bean, owner of Bean Chevrolet in Carleton Place and major sponsor of the lottery, the clearly surprised winner said he bought the tickets cause he liked supporting local causes.

When asked about taking the 2024 Corvette or $100,000, he said he needed some time to process the exciting news before he could decide.

The final WIN2024 draw was held in good company. Over 200 car enthusiasts braved rainy weather to be present at the corner of McNeely Avenue and Hwy 7 with their tickets in hand. The draw was held during the Carleton Place Car Cruise Nights Wednesday evening event with the Carleton Place and Almonte Civitan Clubs tending the sizzling BBQs and serving the crowd.

Soneau was not the only winner announced this evening at the final draw. Mike Richard of Pakenham was the lucky winner of this year’s 50/50 prize which totalled over $64,000. Richard held ticket number 381-634-989. Richard said he bought tickets because his family has used the hospital in the past. When asked what he’d do with the money, he didn’t have any crazy plans. “Just pay down some bills and do some repairs to the house,” he said.

Mississippi River Health Alliance President and CEO Brad Harrington was quick to point out that everyone wins from this type of hospital fundraiser.

“This annual lottery has had a major impact on the care provided at both hospitals and our manor. The funds raised in the past five years have helped support the construction of the new Emergency Department in Carleton Place and the acquisition of vital clinical equipment for both hospitals and the manor. Our hospital patients and manor residents are ultimately the biggest winners. We are deeply indebted to Keith, all the prize sponsors, ticket buyers and volunteers that helped make this year’s lottery another huge success.”