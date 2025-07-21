Two new exhibits this summer at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

Almonte, ON- The Mississippi Valley Textile Museum (MVTM) will be displaying two new temporary exhibits from August 9 to September 27, 2025. All are welcome to attend the vernissage on Saturday, August 9 from 1pm to 4pm, attended by artists Susan Warner Keene and Aleaxia-Leana Kokozaki.

“Susan Warner Keene: Paper / Practice”, presents work from throughout the Toronto artist’s 30-year exploration of the papermaking process as an expressive form. She has been intrigued by the ways that the paper membrane can suggest the body with its skin-like qualities, yet also recall the role of paper in recording thought. Using plant fibres and water as her primary materials, Keene’s intention is to produce objects that embody both concept and process, and to stimulate an imaginative connection and response. The work in the exhibition reflects recurring themes of communication, material presence, and the intersection of the two.

Also on display will be “here are some flowers to remember me by”, a multimedia textile exhibit by Canadian-Cypriot artist Alexia-Leana Kokozaki. The works center on a documented performance in Nicosia, the divided capital of Cyprus, where she left hand sewn flowers in places her grandfather once worked. This body of work reflects on the unfulfilled connection between the artist and her grandfather, and draws its imagery from the Cypriot landscape shaped by enduring decades of political conflict.

“Susan Warner Keene: Paper / Practice” and “here are some flowers to remember me by” explore the ways through which we process our experiences. Whether the scars are physical or mental, old or new, they all leave their mark on our bodies and memories. Keene and Kokozaki’s individual approaches serve to showcase the beauty and creativity these experiences can shape.

Quote

“We’re all changed by our memories and experiences, and despite the different mediums, Keene and Kokozaki have both created deeply meaningful artworks that reflect their personal stories. I have no doubt that visitors will connect with their creations, and feel encouraged to reflect on how their own experiences impact who they are today. We’re excited to bring these exhibits to the community as we celebrate our museum’s 40th anniversary.”

– Michael Rikley-Lancaster, Executive Director/Curator, Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

Image Credits

Water Line #3 by Susan Warner Keene

Forget-Me-Knots Flower Bag by Alexia-Leana Kokozaki