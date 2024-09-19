Union Hall open house September 22

As part of Doors Open Mississippi Mills this coming Sunday, Union Hall will welcome visitors to celebrate the community hall which has been the hub of the surrounding community since 1857.

Before there were churches and schools close by, the hall was constructed on donated land by local farm families, as a place of worship, a library and a meeting place. The hall has been maintained by volunteers continuously since that time. The Union Hall Women’s Institute, part of an international women’s organization which began in Canada, played a crucial role in maintaining the hall and bringing the community together for events throughout the year. Today’s older residents recall snuggling down on a bench when the dancing parties at the hall went on past bedtime.

Since the construction of an addition with a kitchen and washrooms in the 1980s, Union Hall has seen many changes, but has kept its rustic charm and its valuable role as a place for local people to gather with their neighbours. Today, the hall is still popular for family celebrations, meetings and cultural events, such as the Crown & Pumpkin Studio Tour and the Festival of Small Halls.

At the Open House on Sunday, volunteers will be on hand to show what Union Hall has to offer, including a recently updated, modern kitchen, lots of tables and chairs and everything else you need for your event. For those curious about local history, there will be a display of W.I. records and artifacts borrowed from the Middleville Museum. Local historian Claudia Smith will be on hand from noon until 4:00 p.m. to share her knowledge about the surrounding community, including the first cheese factory established in 1873, and the second one (across the road from the first), which operated from 1947 until 1970.

We look forward to welcoming you to Union Hall, 1984 Wolf Grove Road at Tatlock Road, on Sunday, September 22, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Equator coffee, tea and homemade desserts will be part of the experience.

Union Hall is a Registered Charity which is maintained by hall and sign rentals and private donations. We also benefit from financial support from the Municipality of Mississippi Mills and the Hub/Rebound.

For more information about the hall or Sunday’s event, contact Linda at camponi@storm.ca.