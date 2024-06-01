Union Hall Potluck & AGM, June 6

Come for the meal, stay for the meeting! This year Union Hall is combining a potluck dinner with its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for Thursday, June 6.

Bring your favourite home-cooked dish, plates and cutlery, and enjoy a delicious meal. Dinner starts at 6:00 p.m., so you should be finished eating (except for that second or third dessert!) in time for the business meeting at 7:30 p.m.

The agenda will include an update on improvements to the hall in the past year, as well as information on some big plans for the next twelve months, financial reports and elections. The Board of Directors and other volunteers have been working hard to maintain and improve the hall, and this has paid off in increased rentals, sign bookings and donations.

All are welcome! Join us for the community meal even if you can’t stay for the meeting, or show up for the meeting only. There should be lots of food left over if you missed dinner altogether. And no pressure! While we are always on the lookout for new volunteers, you won’t be pushed into that either. So come out and enjoy time with your neighbours while bringing yourself up-to-date on what Union Hall has to offer these days.

The Union Hall Community Centre, at 1984 Wolf Grove Road (corner of Tatlock Road), is a Registered Charity which has served the community since 1857. We are grateful for financial assistance from Mississippi Mills and the Hub/Rebound. For more information, contact Linda at camponi@storm.ca or 613-256-2277.