Update from the municipality on storm clean-up

As a result of the severe windstorm yesterday, much of the municipality remains without power and will be facing significant clean-up due to fallen trees and branches. Mississippi Mills Public Works department continues to patrol and assess areas. As roads are cleared for safety by Hydro One municipal crews will begin clean-up around broken hydro poles.

Showers and Water:

For rural Mississippi Mills residents whose water pump may not be working due to the power outage the municipality will be making the following services available:

Almonte Community Centre 181 Bridge St. Almonte ON (8:30 am – 9:00 pm)– Showers, charging stations (for cell phones and laptops) and water bottle fill station for drinking water

Almonte Fire Station (7:00 am – 7:00 pm) – Small water basin fill-up by garden hose (not for drinking water)

There are no adverse effects to the municipal drinking water system in Almonte. Our municipal system was not affected by this storm.

Brush Disposal:

To facilitate clean-up the municipality is opening and staffing the Pakenham Landfill on holiday Monday (May 22). This is for Mississippi Mills residents and for brush disposal ONLY. Howie Road Depot will be made available for brush disposal on Tuesday May 24th.

Pakenham Landfill – Monday, May 23 rd from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

– Monday, May 23 from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm Howie Road Depot – Tuesday, May 24th from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

For information on our regular municipal waste depot options visit: www.mississippimills.ca/wastematters

Leaf and yard collection will take place this week as previously scheduled. Please remember this is for small, bundled branches and leaf and yard waste in biodegradable bags. Pick-up will be done by a truck only. Leaf and yard waste collection occurs once in the spring and once in the fall in Almonte and the villages of Pakenham, Blakeney, Appleton and Clayton. Items must be out at curbside by 7 a.m on the day of collection to guarantee pick up. For more information about this program and schedule visit: www.mississippimills.ca/leafyardwaste

Ongoing Updates:

The Municipality will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates to residents. Please check the municipal website and Facebook page for updates. Hydro One Customers can view the current status of their outage here. An estimated time of restoration will be assigned to each outage as damage is assessed.

Residents can also report their outage by texting 92887 (WATTS), online, through the company’s outage map and app, or by calling 1-800-434-1235.

