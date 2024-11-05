Lanark County paramedic chief Travis Mellema honoured with Richard J. Armstrong Leadership Award

Lanark County Paramedic Service Chief Travis Mellema has been recognized with the distinguished Richard J. Armstrong Leadership Award at this year’s Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs (“OAPC”) Honours and Awards Gala, celebrating his impactful leadership and dedication to advancing paramedicine across Ontario.

The Richard J. Armstrong Leadership Award, established in 2008, is one of the highest honours in Ontario’s paramedic profession. Presented annually, the award recognizes paramedic leaders who exemplify outstanding leadership while driving progress and innovation within emergency medical services. Recipients include Chiefs, Deputy Chiefs, and Managers whose influence reaches beyond their own service to advance the entire profession.

Chief Mellema’s Commitment to Patient Care

Throughout his tenure as a leader with LCPS, Chief Mellema has championed advancements that enhance the quality of care in Lanark County, including introducing Autonomous Intravenous (AIV) certification for Primary Care Paramedics and expanding the Advanced Care Paramedic program, enabling paramedics to deliver more advanced medical interventions when necessary.

Under his leadership, LCPS also successfully implemented the Paramedics Providing Palliative Care program, addressing a critical healthcare gap for patients in Lanark County. This initiative, initially launched as a pilot program, now enables paramedics to provide specialized care to improve the quality of life for patients facing end-of-life conditions.

Provincial Leadership and Advocacy

Chief Mellema’s involvement extends far beyond Lanark County. He served as Chair of the Eastern Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs from 2019 to 2024, leading both the Deputy Chief and Chief level groups. He sits on various OAPC committees—including the Psychological Health and Wellness Committee, the Governance Committee, and the Ontario Base Hospital Group Steering Committee—and participates in advocacy days with different levels of government to discuss issues and work towards province-wide advancements in paramedic care and workforce well-being.

Fostering a Safer, More Supportive Workplace

In addition to his leadership within the community, Chief Mellema has prioritized the safety and well-being of his paramedics, enrolling LCPS in the External Violence Against Paramedics (EVAP) study, which advocates for stronger provincial protections against on-duty violence. In partnership with the Ontario Paramedic Association and Mark’s Work Wearhouse, LCPS is also trialing high-visibility uniforms to improve paramedic safety on emergency calls.

Chief Mellema’s commitment to psychological safety is equally noteworthy. He established direct access to a registered Clinical Psychologist for paramedics, with costs covered by LCPS, to ensure mental health support is readily available. Additionally, he enhanced LCPS’s Peer Support Team, fostering a positive organizational culture and a resilient workforce.

A Leader in Public Health

Chief Mellema’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic established strong partnerships with Public Health, local hospitals, and long-term care facilities, creating a Community Paramedicine Program that supported COVID-19 testing, vaccine administration, and in-home diagnostics for vulnerable populations. This program has grown into a staple service in the community by providing a proactive approach to health care with in-home diagnostics and remote patient monitoring.

In another innovative initiative, LCPS partnered with Public Health to offer Rabies immunizations, improving vaccine compliance and reducing the burden on emergency departments, further showcasing his commitment to public health and safety.

Chief Mellema’s Legacy of Leadership

Though relatively new to the Chief role, Chief Mellema has built a culture of leadership at LCPS, emphasizing succession planning and team development. Through partnerships with the Mississippi River Health Alliance and Huron Group, he enrolled his leadership team in development programs and enhanced the Acting Superintendent program to offer frontline staff leadership opportunities. “His servant leadership style and commitment to his team has been integral in attracting other leaders from around the province and within to grow our team to meet the needs of the Service and our communities” states his staff.

A Team Approach

“I am truly honoured to be recognized by my peers with such an award. Lanark County Paramedic Service continues to advance and grow with the programs and care we provide but none of this would be possible without the help of our dedicated leadership team, past Chiefs and incredible staff who have made this possible and I would like to share this award with them for all they have done.”

A Well-Deserved HonourChief Mellema’s leadership has left a lasting mark on Lanark County Paramedic Service and the paramedic profession in Ontario. His commitment to excellence in pre-hospital care and his dedication to the well-being of his staff and community make him a deserving recipient of the Richard J. Armstrong Leadership Award.