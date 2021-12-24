Jean Morrow, owner/artist of the Morrow Gallery, had a visit from the US Ambassador to Canada on Dec 23rd. After receiving a call earlier in the week to arrange the visit, Ambassador Cohen and his wife visited the Morrow Gallery on Thursday afternoon. He was recently appointed as Ambassador to Canada by President Biden and moved to Ottawa in early December.

Ambassador Cohen was looking for artwork to decorate their new residence and was sent to the Morrow Gallery on the recommendation from an Embassy Employee. They selected and purchased two paintings.

A little piece of Almonte now hangs in the US Embassy in Ottawa.