MARK YOUR CALENDAR!!

HFTDONUT VALLENTYNE BAKE

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 14TH

Come join us in this ❤️ heart felt VALLENTYNE bake in memory of 2 Brothers, Gord and Bill Vallentyne.

All revenue raised will be donated to the Almonte General Hospital in awareness of Cancer.

You can purchase donuts 🍩 at HFT Donut Shop located in Almonte or Clayton General Store in Clayton!!

While supplies last🍩🍩

See you all on February 14th🥰

Thanks in advance for supporting this labor of Love ❤️