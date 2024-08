Antique Victorian cast iron bed frame (painted ivory) in great shape.

Fits a double-size mattress (54” wide).

Box-spring and mattress available at no charge, also in good condition.

Perfect for a teenage daughter or a cottage bedroom!

Similar Victorian bed frames sell online for up to $2,000.

Arrangements can be made for delivery. Asking $300 or best offer.

Call (613) 256-0277 for additional information.