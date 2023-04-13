Volunteer Appreciation Event, April 18, 2023



You are invited to join us at the Almonte Civitan Club next Tuesday evening to celebrate our irreplaceable volunteers. Mississippi Mills Annual Volunteer Appreciation event will be hosted proudly by The Hub, Carebridge, Mississippi Mills and The Almonte Civitan Club, 6:30-8:00pm. Everyone is welcome, if you are a volunteer, love a volunteer or want to be a volunteer we want to celebrate with you!

Did you know there are 24 million volunteers in Canada? Volunteers contribute over 5 billion hours each year!

Volunteering is putting empathy into action. It helps build communities where people feel happier, healthier and more welcome. This creates stronger, more connected communities just like we have in Mississippi Mills.

In Mississippi Mills volunteers are valued and important. Have you been to a local festival or event, walked through the halls of our schools, been to the Almonte Hospital, the Civitan Club, Legion, Food Bank, our libraries, churches, played a local sport, enjoyed cleaner roadsides, beautiful flowers and gardens, been to one of our area Museums, used the services offered from Carebridge, been to the Hub or Rebound, participated in programs offered by Hub Hospice, read the Millstone News? All of these activities and special places exist thanks to the passion and support of our local volunteers.

Join us at the Almonte Civitan Club Community Hall starting at 6:30 pm, Tuesday April 18th. We will serve you a decadent dessert or two, offer you a drink at a cash bar and you might even be tempted to enjoy a signature coffee topped with everything yummy. Your friends, old and new, will be there. See you then!

Alice Puddington

Almonte Civitan Club Volunteer

Tiffany MacLaren

Manager, Community & Economic Development