Thursday, April 13, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Volunteer Appreciation Event, April 18, 2023

You are invited to join us at...

District 7 Senior Summer Games in 2023

There will be summer games for seniors...

April Taylor — obituary

Taylor, April December 28, 1954 – April 8,...
The BillboardVolunteer Appreciation Event, April 18, 2023

Volunteer Appreciation Event, April 18, 2023


You are invited to join us at the Almonte Civitan Club next Tuesday evening to celebrate our irreplaceable volunteers. Mississippi Mills Annual Volunteer Appreciation event will be hosted proudly by The Hub, Carebridge, Mississippi Mills and The Almonte Civitan Club, 6:30-8:00pm.  Everyone is welcome, if you are a volunteer, love a volunteer or want to be a volunteer we want to celebrate with you!

Did you know there are 24 million volunteers in Canada? Volunteers contribute over 5 billion hours each year!

Volunteering is putting empathy into action. It helps build communities where people feel happier, healthier and more welcome. This creates stronger, more connected communities just like we have in Mississippi Mills.

In Mississippi Mills volunteers are valued and important. Have you been to a local festival or event, walked through the halls of our schools, been to the Almonte Hospital, the Civitan Club, Legion, Food Bank, our libraries, churches, played a local sport, enjoyed cleaner roadsides, beautiful flowers and gardens, been to one of our area Museums, used the services offered from Carebridge, been to the Hub or Rebound, participated in programs offered by Hub Hospice, read the Millstone News? All of these activities and special places exist thanks to the passion and support of our local volunteers.

Join us at the Almonte Civitan Club Community Hall starting at 6:30 pm, Tuesday April 18th. We will serve you a decadent dessert or two, offer you a drink at a cash bar and you might even be tempted to enjoy a signature coffee topped with everything yummy. Your friends, old and new, will be there. See you then!

Alice Puddington
Almonte Civitan Club Volunteer                              

Tiffany MacLaren
Manager, Community & Economic Development

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone