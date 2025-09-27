Walking with Beth: Conversations with My 100-year-old Friend by Merilyn Simonds

by Edith Cody-Rice

This is a quiet book, a book to be absorbed in a peaceful place and, as the two individuals in this book would say – written for women.

It is essentially a book about facing old age but more importantly, about profound friendship. It arose out of the isolation of Covid although Merilyn Simonds and Beth Robinson had been friends long before they began taking notes of their conversations and meetings, quite intentionally planning a book.

It is also significant to note that both women are artists: Merilyn an author and Beth a visual artist who had a career as an occupational therapist. And both have or had successful and loving marriages which form a subtext to their friendship. There is a delicacy in the writing. With an artist’s eye, Merilyn notices detail in art and in nature, as does Beth, and Merilyn, as the author, has a gift for metaphor.

The events in the book take place over a period of three years. At the outset, Merilyn is 71 years old, while Beth is thirty years her senior, at 101. Beth, a former dancer, is lithe, without signs of dementia, agile and still driving. (and wearing lime green jeans). Merilyn is seeking insights into how to handle the years to come from the beginning of old age to the end. The book follows their conversations in open air settings, in cars and in telephone calls when they are separated by distance.

There is no high drama in this book although Merilyn contracts a serious condition and becomes incapacitated for a long period while Beth assumes the role of the healthy helpful friend, proving that age itself is not necessarily the only cause of frailty.

Both women are cultured and appreciate beauty in its many forms. Beth serves tea in a delicate Japanese tea bowls, has Japanese touches in her home and the friends share the art, artistic history and artifacts they have collected over a lifetime to the delight of the other.

The book meanders like a bubbling brook through their life stories, their interests, their open air visits (due to Covid) and their many phone calls over the winter months when Merilyn and her husband are in Mexico. And like a brook, there are moments when it races over rocks and others when it settles into a quiet pond.

The chapters are short, just a few pages so they form vignettes. The reader can dip into the book or read it straight through, as I did. The stories are chronologically arranged although many deal with elements of life past.

Essentially, this book is about aging, yes, but more importantly about the appreciation of the beauty in life and about love. At the end of the book, Merilyn describes Beth as Anam Cara, Gaelic for soul friend, a friend to whom you open your mind and heart. Their friendship cuts across age, circumstances convention, morality – everything.

I found this book a delicious read and recommend it for its interest and ultimately for its serenity.

Published by Penguin Random House

250 pages

Merilyn Simonds will be a guest the Almonte branch of the Mississippi Mills Public Library on Thursday October 2, 6:30 pm.

Walking with Beth is available at Mill Street Books and at the event. . Registration at the library is required as space is limited