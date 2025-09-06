Want to make a real difference? Join Art in the Manor

Are you passionate about art and its power to heal and uplift? Do you believe in giving back to your community? If so, we invite you to join AIM, a dedicated committee that brings the beauty of art to the halls of Almonte General Hospital and Fairview Manor.

We’re looking for enthusiastic individuals to join our team. Imagine playing a vital role in transforming healthcare spaces into vibrant places, enriching the lives of patients, residents, families, and staff.

What We Do:

AIM is responsible for curating and maintaining a database for a diverse collection of original artwork, prints, photographs, signed limited edition reproductions, and pieces of unique historical or local interest. We carefully assess each donation, ensuring it aligns with our mission of creating a welcoming environment.

What You’ll Do:

As a member of AIM, you’ll have the opportunity to:

Discover Hidden Gems: Evaluate incoming artwork donations, identifying pieces of artistic and historical significance.

Curate Art: Contribute to the selection and arrangement of

Preserve and Protect: Learn the basics of art handling and preservation, ensuring our collection remains in excellent

Create Welcoming Spaces: Participate in hanging artwork, mounting special exhibits, and enriching the hospital and long-term care facility.

Why Join Us?

Meaningful Contribution: Your efforts will directly impact the well-being of patients, residents, and their families, providing comfort, inspiration, and a sense of connection.

Develop New Skills: Gain experience in art assessment, curation, preservation, and exhibition.

Community Engagement: Become an active participant in your local community, working alongside like-minded individuals.

Creative Outlet: Explore your interest in art and contribute to a dynamic and ever-evolving collection.

Flexible Commitment: We understand that life gets We offer flexible volunteer opportunities to fit your schedule.

Ready to make a difference?

If you’re interested in joining AIM and brightening lives through art, we’d love to hear from you! Contact [Insert Contact Information Here – e.g., email address, phone number, website] to learn more about volunteer opportunities and upcoming meetings. Join us in bringing the healing power of art to Almonte General Hospital and Fairview Manor!