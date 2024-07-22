Wayne Giddings — obituary

GIDDINGS, Wayne

With sadness, the family announces that Wayne passed away suddenly at the Ottawa Hospital – Civic Campus on Saturday morning, July 20, 2024; Wayne Maurice Giddings, a longtime resident of Pakenham was 72 years of age. Beloved companion and longtime friend of Maria Norton. Son of the late Clifford and Maureen (nee Desjardins) Giddings. Brother of Bruce, Colleen, Mary Lou and Gordon. Brother-in-law of Mark Norton (Barbara), Chris Norton (Kathi) and Mary Ann Norton (late John). Also survived and fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends. Wayne Grew up in Ottawa. Following his primary and secondary school education, he graduated from Carleton University in 1975. He obtained the status of Professional Engineer which represents the highest standards of Engineering knowledge, experience and professionalism. His career with Norpak began in the early years of the company. He eventually moved on to Davis Engineering and later formed his own company, CITS Systems which provided client IT services to local businesses. In retirement, Wayne and Maria continued to take active parts in many community and parochial activities while enjoying the company of others. He has left a legacy of kindness and generosity with those who meant so much to him. He will be missed.

Wayne’s final arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Peter Celestine Church, Pakenham on Thursday morning, July 25th at 11 o’clock. Interment St. Peter Celestine Parish Cemetery, Indian Hill Road. A reception will follow at St. Andrew’s United Church Hall, Pakenham.

In Wayne’s memory, please consider a donation to The Ottawa Mission.