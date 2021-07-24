Wendy Robertson at Sivarulrasa Gallery

WENDY ROBERTSON: A SHELTERED PLACE

An installation in Gallery II, July 21 to Aug 27, 2021

Sivarulrasa Gallery, Almonte, Ontario

From July 21 to August 27, Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to present WENDY ROBERTSON: A SHELTERED PLACE, an immersive installation by artist Wendy Robertson that pays tribute to the rugged landscape near Agawa Bay, Lake Superior. The installation can be viewed in-person during our regular Gallery hours, Tuesdays to Sundays 11am-5pm.

“Within Lake Superior Provincial Park is a rocky and steep trail that descends to Agawa Rock overlooking Agawa Bay…it feels like you are travelling through time as the trail descends, the slopes of broken boulders and rock chasms rise on both sides. The sounds of the forest and wind disappear and you are enveloped by the quietness of the granite canyon walls and the blanket of pine needles wrapped around moss-covered boulders. The temperature is cool and the air feels moist.” -Wendy Robertson

Born and raised in the Toronto area, Wendy Robertson’s work is inspired by the natural environment and her intimate observations of nature. Her preferred locations are in Northern Ontario and Canada’s National Parks, with a focus on pristine natural habitats. Working primarily with oils and palette knives, her paintings of rock surfaces, shorelines, and landscapes convey immediacy and grandeur. Her gaze is often drawn to micro-environments with attention to negative spaces and the intricate interplay of colour and texture, turning rocks or pieces of tree bark into an immersive experience for her viewers.

Artist Talk & Virtual Vernissage: Wednesday July 28, 7:00pm-8:00pm. Artist Wendy Robertson will join us live via Zoom to talk about her installation. You can join us from the comfort of your home through a video link that can be accessed on your computer, tablet, or smartphone. Please email us at info@sivarulrasa.com and we will send you the link.

For more information and installation photos, visit our Exhibition Webpage:

https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/wendy-robertson/

For available works and video from the show, visit our Virtual Gallery:

https://virtualgallery.sivarulrasa.com/product-category/new-arrivals-gallery-two/

SIVARULRASA GALLERY

34 Mill Street, Almonte, ON

info@sivarulrasa.com

sivarulrasa.com

613.256.8033