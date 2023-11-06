Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Arts & CultureWENDY ROBERTSON: UNDER PRESSURE at Sivarulrasa Gallery

WENDY ROBERTSON: UNDER PRESSURE at Sivarulrasa Gallery

From November 10 to December 22, Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to present WENDY ROBERTSON: UNDER PRESSURE, a solo exhibition of stunning glacier-inspired paintings by artist Wendy Robertson. The show features six new paintings by the artist based on the Athabasca Glacier in Alberta’s Columbia Icefield. “Hiking so very high atop the glacier and near the Columbia Icefield, bright sunlight casts a pure radiance on all surfaces it touches”, she says. “The winds are ice cold and fill my lungs.” The paintings explore the awe-inspiring grace and power of the natural world.

Born and raised in the Toronto area, artist Wendy Robertson’s work is inspired by the natural environment and her intimate observations of nature. Her preferred locations are in Northern Ontario and Canada’s National Parks, with a focus on pristine natural habitats. Working primarily with oils and palette knives, her paintings examine rock surfaces, shorelines, and icy landscapes. Wendy Robertson’s works have been exhibited in Ontario and Newfoundland, and are held in many private collections in Canada and the United States. In 2022, Canada’s Official Residences Crown Collection acquired her painting Jasper, which is currently installed at Rideau Hall.

Artist Reception/Vernissage: Saturday November 18, 2pm-4pm. Artist Wendy Robertson will be in attendance.

For more information and available works, visit our Exhibition Webpage:

https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/wendy-robertson-2/

SIVARULRASA GALLERY 

34 Mill Street, Almonte, ON 

info@sivarulrasa.com 

sivarulrasa.com

613.256.8033

