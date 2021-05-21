Mississippi Mills Victoria Day Weekend 2021: What Residents Can and Can’t Do

Municipal Emergency Management and Municipal Operations met to review the Province of Ontario’s New Three-Step Roadmap and potential impacts on Mississippi Mills facilities to determine which services could be available for this holiday long weekend. Current data provided by our district health unit Leeds, Grenville, Lanark was also considered. Today’s health unit reports are positive. Local case numbers have been coming down consistently throughout the lockdown, and active cases across our region are low. However, as our residents continue to get their first vaccination it is vitally important we keep our cases low.

The Ontario stay-at-home order remains in place. For this reason, public washrooms will remain closed. Residents are encouraged to plan their outings accordingly. Please follow the provincial order and stay in your own region, close to your home base and facilities.

Starting Saturday, May 22, park amenities will reopen across the Municipality. This includes play structures, basketball courts, skate parks, tennis courts and disc golf. We ask that park amenity users remain vigilant about social distancing and sanitizing before and after your visit. As per the provincial restriction gatherings with anyone outside your household must be 5 people or less. Please be courteous when using public spaces and abide by restrictions.

In line with the provincial roadmap, our community splash pad at Gemmill Park will remain closed. The Mississippi Mills tourism office and washrooms located at Almonte Old Town Hall will also remain closed at this time.

Public beaches in Almonte and Pakenham are now open for unsupervised swimming. Please ensure safe water practices as lifeguards will not be available to oversee beach activities at this time. We thank the North Lanark Agricultural Society for opening their grounds in advance of the long weekend; please respect this property, clean up after your pets and take your garbage home with you. All municipal boat launches are also open for residents’ use. Washrooms are not yet available in these areas.

Leading into the long weekend the Fire Department reminds all residents that they must have an active 2021 burn permit before any type of burning, including; campfires, burn barrels, chimeneas and brush piles. Time restrictions for burning are in effect during fire season. To obtain a burn permit or review the guidelines, please visit our Burn Permit webpage. Fireworks safety tips were also released earlier this week. If you choose to use fireworks, please take some time to review our article and follow Provincial Guidelines to ensure everyone’s safety. Our Fire Department is made up of community volunteers – your friends and neighbours. It is important we work together to ensure this holiday weekend is fire-safe and enjoyable for everyone.

