Who Killed the Curator? March 10

A murder, you say?

Yes, a murder, but only on paper! The Friends of the Library are one step closer to the March 10th benefit performance of the one-act play, Who Killed the Curator? written by Almonte author Kathleen Reichelt. Featuring five well-known local actors, this comedy will transport the audience back to the vintage staged radio plays, when it was a social occasion to watch a reading. Ms. Reichelt has assembled a dynamic cast including David Frisch, Jennifer Pfizer, Shannon Riley, Kathleen McCreary, and Joey Graff who are primed to make this a production par excellence. Characters writ large, snappy dialogue, and oh yes, that murder, are the key elements that have made this comedy an award-winner many times over.

Ms. Reichelt has written and produced more than two dozen plays since 1995. She has been the recipient of funding, awards, and accolades for her work. Not only does she write, she is also the founder of Garage Theatre in Toronto, along with running a gallery there as well. Writing, performance and visual art have defined her artistic career, and presenting this play for the Friends of the Mississippi Mills Library is something she has aspired to do for a long time.

Sunday, March 10th, 2:30 at the Almonte library will be your only chance to catch Ms. Reichelt’s unique show. Seating is limited, and tickets are $20.00, available online at www.ticketsplease.ca

Who Killed the Curator is a benefit for the Friends of the Mississippi Mills Library.