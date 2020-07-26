Home Gala promises to be a summer affair not to be missed

Imagine enjoying a five-star meal with family or close friends in your own home or backyard and you haven’t had to do any work in preparing it… Now imagine that all those mouth-watering summer dishes plus 1st class entertainment, and the pure enjoyment of being with loved ones again, is also helping to ensure quality health care close to home. That’s the winning recipe the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation is counting on as it invites supporters to the 1st annual Home Gala, Thursday, Aug. 27 beginning at 6 p.m.

Featuring food from two of Almonte’s finest dining establishments, the Heirloom Café and the North Market Café, Home Gala guests will be treated to a menu that features:

North Market

Layered Herbed Hummus + Seasonal Veg

Tomato + Bocconcini Salad w Balsamic

Escabeche w Corn Tortilla

Shrimp Cocktail

Smoked Salmon Devilled Eggs

Marinated Feta + Grilled Zucchini w Olive

Heirloom

Smoked Duck Breast on Cornmeal & Cheddar Scone w Cranberry Relish

Potato & Fennel Vichyssoise w Tarragon and Truffle Oil

Prosciutto Wrapped Peach w Sage Pesto & Balsamic

Chèvre Stuffed Medjool Date w Ground Cherry, Rosemary & Orange

Vodkow Caramel Truffle

Earl Grey Pot de Creme

Each meal will include all of the selections above served cold. Your dinner can either be delivered to your door by volunteers or picked up from the Octagon Room on the Hospital/Manor campus.

“We wanted to do something to support some of our local restaurants during this difficult time,” said

Al Roberts, Managing Director of the AGH FVM Foundation. “A virtual event was created to do that and to help replace some of the funds we were counting on from our Spring Dance, Golf Tournament and Paddle event, which have all been postponed or cancelled.”

Gala guests will also be treated to a special concert via the web. The entertainment has been produced exclusively for this event and will feature long-time hospital supporters and award winning entertainers Tracey Brown and Randall Prescott, as well as Canadian Country Music Association award nominees Kelly Prescott and Chad Murphy, plus some special guests as well.

An update by Hospital President Mary Wilson Trider, an online auction and door prizes including a BBQ donated by Patrice’s Independent will round out the Home Gala experience.

The Foundation would like to thank the Bank of Montreal, Emond Harnden LLP, Bean Chevrolet, Cooney Construction and Shoppers Drug Mart – Almonte for partnering on the Gala. Their generous support helps ensure that more of your donation goes directly to supporting the Hospital and Manor.

Tickets are $150 with a $75 charitable tax receipt. Tickets are available online at: https://almontehospitalfoundation.com/virtualhomegala/