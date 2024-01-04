‘Why Study Food?’ at Learning Again in Almonte

Learning Again in Almonte presents Why Study Food? a 6-week course exploring the complex issues of food and its journey from farm to table. We welcome back dynamic speaker Dr Kelly Bronson from the University of Ottawa who will address the social, historical and economic forces that shape what and how we eat. Questions such as how the Food System works and the Obesity Epidemic will be addressed.

Dr. Kelly Bronson studies and intervenes in science-society tensions that erupt around the governance of technologies such as GMOs, big data & AI. The course will run on Tuesday afternoons commencing January 16. For further information and registration, please check the Learning Again in Almonte website https://www. learningagainalmonte.ca/

photo credit Eye Meets World Trevor Johnston Photography