Yard of the Week, July 29 2025

The prize for the seventh week of the Almonte & District Horticultural Society’s ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 174 Mitcheson Street, Almonte. This mature garden, with its variety of trees, shrubs and perennials has great visual appeal. The white urns in front and black urns at the back of the property provide colour with annuals. Lighting fixtures surrounding the property would highlight this delightful garden well into the evening for outdoor summer enjoyment.

If you would like to nominate a garden within the Mississippi Mills area for ‘Yard of the Week’, send the address to adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from a public street or sidewalk.