Thursday, July 18, 2024
Yard of the Week, July 17 2024

The prize for the fifth week of the Almonte District Horticultural Society’s ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 157 Mitcheson St., Almonte.  In July this garden celebrates subtle colour and texture as perennials and low bushes cascade over and around rocks and garden art.  Baskets and planters filled with annuals bring pops of colour, while stands of grasses add more texture and movement. Early and late seasons appear to bring more colour with blooming perennials throughout the garden. Enveloping the charming brick house, the garden brings a touch of elegance and whimsy to the neighbourhood.

If you would like to nominate a garden within Mississippi Mills area for ‘Yard of the Week’ send the address to adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from a public street or sidewalk.

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

