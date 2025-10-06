Yesteryear: the Vintage Variety Show

When: Tuesdays 3 to 5 p.m. beginning October 7th

Where: Centre For Creative Living, St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Almonte

Registration Fee $125

Mississippi Mills offers many opportunities for creative community engagement. The newly incorporated Centre For Creative Living (CFCL), located at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Almonte, provides various weekly creative circles—Creative Writing, Off the Wall Artists, Textile Arts, Contemplative Photography, and Yesteryear Variety—as well as affordable yoga. Led by volunteer mentors, these participant-driven groups foster creativity and friendship. The annual fee is $125 to participate in any or all of the creative circles.

The Yesteryear Variety Show, mentored by Kathy Tasse, entertains local seniors through familiar music, lip syncing, and themed performances and/or actual singing if you feel so inclined. Inspired since childhood, Kathy emphasizes participation regardless of musical skill, drawing on her background in band management and broadcasting. During Covid, she lifted spirits at Orchard View Gardens by singing to residents.

Now into its third season, Yesteryear will again perform at multiple seniors’ residences. First-year shows featured 50s and 60s hits; last year included songs from classic musicals, with choreography and costumes supported by community partners. Upcoming productions will include Christmas and Oscar-themed events. Videos are available on the Yesteryear Facebook page, and thanks go to Bob Lesser and Kala Ritchie for their work on recordings.

To register for Yesteryear (or any CFCL group), please contact Sue Evans, coordinator at cfclstpauls@gmail.com. Fees can be paid by etransfer to cfcl.fees@gmail.com or by cheque to MM Centre For Creative Living, when you come. No experience or audition is needed—just enthusiasm.