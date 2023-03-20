The Billboard'Elvis' at Almonte branch library, March 22 ‘Elvis’ at Almonte branch library, March 22 March 20, 2023 Enjoy a film in the afternoon! On the 4th Wednesday at 1 pm, each month Almonte branch library On March 22 we’re screening ‘Elvis’ (2022) • No registration required. Room capacity is 30 people Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Grow vegetables in a Square Foot Garden March 17, 2023 Free Community Speaker Series: Travel in a COVID world, March 29 March 17, 2023 Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists Spring Gathering, 20 April 2023 March 17, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Wayne Earl — obituary March 20, 2023 ‘Elvis’ at Almonte branch library, March 22 March 20, 2023 For want of a birdhouse EMAIL ADDRESS CORRECTED March 20, 2023 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – March 18, 2023 March 16, 2023 Parkinson’s April 2023 Awareness Month – study highlights higher prevalence March 19, 2023 International Women’s Day bonspiel raises funds for Interval House March 18, 2023 From the Archives Fantastic fall colours on Blueberry Mountain Brian Gallagher Generating Station is a prodigious income producer Town wins provincial Communities in Bloom award What is that … for supper? Mississippi Mills faces significant infrastructure costs AGH reports on progress in priority areas at 2013 AGM Gardening in Almonte: Feel the Berm! Your support will help AGH purchase equipment for patient care