Saturday, April 8, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

‘Nannerl’ at Almonte in Concert, April 15

Many thanks to everyone who supported and...

Allan Turner — obituary

Turner, Allan (A proud Scotsman and Canadian Pacific Railway retiree) Loving...

Diana’s Quiz – April 8, 2023

by Diana Filer 1.  Where is Jade City...
Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - April 8, 2023

Diana’s Quiz – April 8, 2023

by Diana Filer

1.  Where is Jade City in Canada?
2.  What is the origin of the word Easter?
3.  What is an electrome?
4.  What is the origin of the slang word ‘clink’, referring to a jail?
5.  What in the Ukraine is an oblast?

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone