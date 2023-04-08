Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - April 8, 2023 Diana’s Quiz – April 8, 2023 April 8, 2023 by Diana Filer 1. Where is Jade City in Canada? 2. What is the origin of the word Easter? 3. What is an electrome? 4. What is the origin of the slang word ‘clink’, referring to a jail? 5. What in the Ukraine is an oblast? Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 1, 2023 March 31, 2023 Diana’s Quiz – April 1, 2023 March 31, 2023 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – March 25, 2023 March 23, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest ‘Nannerl’ at Almonte in Concert, April 15 April 8, 2023 Allan Turner — obituary April 8, 2023 Diana’s Quiz – April 8, 2023 April 8, 2023 ‘History of Pakenham 1823-2023’ by Robert Gardiner to be released, April 12 April 8, 2023 Appleton general store destroyed in fire April 8, 2023 Colourful exhibitions at the Sivarulrasa Gallery April 5, 2023 From the Archives Holy Name of Mary poised to welcome Syrian refugee family For the Birds: Summer Days Peter Nelson’s travels to be published in the Millstone Crowds out for 19th annual Almonte Celtfest The Millstone wishes all of our readers the merriest of Christmases and a Happy New Year Great New Zealand Wine Tiki Tour Road Closure – Concession 6D, Ramsay Herbes de Provence Roasted Fish and Fingerlings