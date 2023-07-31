Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 28, 2023

1. Alexander Mackenzie succeeded Sir John A Macdonald to become Canada’s second Prime Minister.

2. The Dalmatian is a dog also known as: The English Carriage Dog and the Coach Dog, for two more names.

3. There are 7 new ministers in Justin Trudeaus’s reshuffled cabinet this week.

4. Marco Polo, Casanova and Vivaldi are three of the most famous born Venetians.

5. Niamey is the capital of Niger, where this week, since 2020, a seventh coup in Central and West Africa has taken place on a government, this time that of of President Mohamed Bazoum.