Monday, July 31, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

St. Andrew’s Church Camp registration, August 4

Don't forget that registration for Church Camp...

Mature couple seeks rental, 8-12 months

We are a mature, professional couple seeking...

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 28, 2023

by Diana Filer 1.  Alexander Mackenzie succeeded Sir...
Diana's QuizAnswers to Diana's Quiz - July 28, 2023

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 28, 2023

by Diana Filer

1.  Alexander Mackenzie succeeded Sir John A Macdonald to become Canada’s second Prime Minister.
2.  The Dalmatian is a dog also known as: The English Carriage Dog and the Coach Dog, for two more names.
3.  There are 7 new ministers in Justin Trudeaus’s reshuffled cabinet this week.
4.  Marco Polo, Casanova and Vivaldi are three of the most famous born Venetians.
5.  Niamey is the capital of Niger, where this week, since 2020, a seventh coup in Central and West Africa has taken place on a government, this time that of of President Mohamed Bazoum.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone