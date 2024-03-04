The Canadian Library, truth and reconciliation through art

Art is a powerful medium. It can represent loss, grief, healing, and hope. It can teach and open conversations. One very powerful example of this is The Canadian Library, a Truth and Reconciliation project. This project, now in process across the country, consists of communities creating an art installation together as a memorial to the 8000 murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQTIA+ persons.

The installation will consist of bookshelves filled with books wrapped in Indigenous-designed fabrics. On the spines of the books individualized gold-lettered names will be a testament to the lives lost and the grief suffered by their loved ones. Some books will remain nameless to represent those who may never have a chance to tell their story. The project, guided by Indigenous elders, reflects our shared commitment as Canadians to teach the truth about our history and move towards healing. The names that will be placed on the books have been shared by elders and families with the desire to have the stories told and the lives honoured.

Mississippi Mills All My Relations, whose mission is to restore friendship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples, has offered to provide 120 wrapped books for this project and would like to invite members of the public to participate with us. On March 9, we invite you to come to the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum from 3:00 to 4:30 to respectfully wrap and memorialize a book that will become part of the library. There will be an opportunity at this time to learn a little about some of the people the books will represent and to participate in respectful reflection.

From February to May, the micro libraries which we have created will be placed in temporary locations in Mississippi Mills (the Almonte and Pakenham libraries, the Hub, Mill Street Books, Almonte and District High School) to invite quiet reflection and to open conversations.

On June 1, we will bring the micro libraries together at the MVTM in a six-shelf bookcase and hold a ceremony to honour the people who are represented by these books.

This memorial will remain at the MVTM until a permanent public space (a museum or art gallery) is determined for this living Canadian memorial.

To participate in the personalizing of the books on March 9, please register by email mmtcl2024@gmail.com . We are limiting registration to 16 people for the session. There is no charge, but donations will be accepted toward the cost of the project. Please note that registration for the session from 1:00 to 2:30 is full.

“Through art. We Reconcile, Reconnect, and Rebuild.” – The Canadian Library