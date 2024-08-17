Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - August 17, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – August 17, 2024 August 17, 2024 by Diana Filer 1, What is an Iso Grifo? 2. Where are the 2032 Summer Olympics to take place? 3 What is a spring balance? 4. Where are The Singing Sands? 5. How many indoor ice hockey rinks are there in Canada? Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 10, 2024by Diana August 7, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – August 10,2024 August 7, 2024 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 3, 2024 August 2, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Great Small Towns of Ontario by Richard Peddie August 14, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – August 17, 2024 August 13, 2024 Be a Wild Child this August – Roar against climate change! August 16, 2024 Meet & Greet on the Mississippi with federal Liberal candidate Michelle Foxton August 16, 2024 For sale: 4′ x 8′ trailer August 16, 2024 Pre-Owned Art for Sale August 16, 2024 From the Archives Fruit trees and ‘black knot disease’ Remembrance Day in Almonte, 2015 Gay Cook’s Scottish shortbread Betty and Veronica, and getting your nails done What Is That … New Species? Breaking a bag habit The Millstone welcomes contributor Brian Barth Through the rear-view mirror