Saturday, August 17, 2024
Great Small Towns of Ontario by Richard Peddie

by Edith Cody-Rice  This is a book that...

Diana’s Quiz – August 17, 2024

by Diana Filer 1,  What is an Iso...

Be a Wild Child this August – Roar against climate change!

Saturday, August 24th at High Lonesome Nature...
Diana’s Quiz – August 17, 2024

by Diana Filer

1,  What is an Iso Grifo?
2.  Where are the 2032 Summer Olympics to take place?
3   What is a spring balance?
4.  Where are The Singing Sands?

5.  How many indoor ice hockey rinks are there in Canada?

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising.




