Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Arts & CultureKingston Writersfest - Poetry Contest

Kingston Writersfest – Poetry Contest

We’re delighted today to announce the launch of Kingston Writes! – the first in a series of KWF-sponsored events to encourage and illuminate the work of emerging local writers.

This writing contest will shine a light on POETRY, in all its many wonderful and creative forms. In future we expect to include other genres like fiction and creative non-fiction but for now, we encourage you to release your inner muse as we invite your poetic participation this year.

Why enter a poem?

“Poetry is when an emotion has found its thought and the thought has found words.”  

 Robert Frost

We believe in the power of words to move and inspire us and unlock emotions that connect us.  And we know there are many brilliant and imaginative writers in Kingston whose work we’d love to recognize and share with the community at large.

The winning poem will be published on the KWF website and promoted through other Festival channels.  In addition, we have a delightful and inspiring literary prize pack (valued at over $350), including tickets to the sold-out Margaret Atwood event.

Irresistible, right?

Kingston Writes! – Poetry Contest Details

Who can participate? Contest is open to unpublished writers, aged 15+, who are residents of Kingston and Frontenac County.

How are poems submitted and judged? All details about how and where to submit your poem can be found on the KWF website.  Please check this out for submission requirements and other contest details.

What type of poetry is eligible? Any form of poetry that stirs your soul is welcome – haiku, sonnet, villanelle, prose poetry etc. Works much be original and English language.

When does the context close?  Contest is now open!  Submissions must be received by midnight, Monday, August 11, 2025.

The winner will be publicly announced and acknowledged at the KWF Margaret Atwood /Ian Williams event on August 24th.

What does the winner get?  Prize package valued at approximately $350 and includes (2) tickets to “A Word After A Word After A Word is Power” festival kick-off event with Margaret Atwood  plus an invitation to the exclusive post-event reception; signed personalized copy of Atwood poetry book; tickets to all three (3) Festival poetry events; publication of your poem on the KWF website, plus promotion of your poem to our Insider’s List.

How are poems submitted? All details about how and where to submit your poem can be found on our KWF website.

Why?  We love poetry!  And we love the creativity of our local community!  We are thrilled to promote this literary form and encourage more Kingston and Frontenac County residents to explore their own brand of poetic writing and love of this lyrical genre. Poetry perfectly fits our Festival 2025 theme – a word after a word after a word is power.

One final note:

If you’re a poetry reader and not a poetry writer – please help us make this inaugural contest a success by spreading the word so we can connect with local unpublished writers who may be interested in sharing their work!

For further information or to submit your poem, go to our website:

Kingston Writes! Poetry

