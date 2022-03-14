$13,100 provincial grant gives North Lanark Agricultural Society a much-needed boost

In October 2021, the North Lanark Agricultural Society received a $13,100 Community Building Fund – Operating Stream grant from the Government of Ontario. This grant, being administered by the Ontario Trillium Foundation, will help cover expenses like monthly utility bills and PPE requirements. With our 2020 and 2021 Fairs postponed due to covid restrictions the opportunity of this grant was very important to help us continue. We are excited to be hosting a 2022 Fair.

The NLAS hosts the annual Almonte Fair and other community events. Thanks to the $13,100 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, this will allow the society to cover some of our operating costs until covid restrictions lift and NLAS can resume normal operations.

“This Community Building Fund grant is very much appreciated and comes at a very opportune time, allowing us to continue serving our community and sustaining us until we can restart our Fair for everyone” said Glen Brydges, Presidents of NLAS.

Our mission has always been to promote agricultural awareness, our rural roots and bringing all ages of our community together. With covid, it has shown us the importance of educating our community to be resourceful and recognizing what we have locally. The NLAS grounds are located at 195 Water Street and are available for many community activities over the course of the year. If you wish to inquire about using the space for your meeting or hosting an event, please visit the website at www.almontefair.ca or email bookings@almontefair.ca

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada’s leading granting foundations. Last year, nearly $112M was invested into 1,384 community projects and partnerships to build healthy and vibrant communities and strengthen the impact of Ontario’s non-profit sector. In 2020/21, OTF supported Ontario’s economic recovery by helping non-profit organizations rebuild and recover from the impacts of COVID-19. Visit otf.ca to learn more.

The Government of Ontario’s Community Building Fund is investing $105 million to support community arts and culture, heritage, tourism, sport and recreation organizations, that are experiencing significant financial pressures due to the pandemic. The fund is being delivered by the Ontario Trillium Foundation across two distinct funding streams – Operating and Capital. This initiative is part of the 2020 Budget, Ontario’s Action Plan: Protect, Support, Recover.