2nd Annual Pumpkin Promenade on November 1st

After last year’s success, the Neighbourhood Tomato Friendship Oven team is firing up the wood oven to serve baked beans and host the second annual Pumpkin Promenade! Please mark your calendars for November 1st.

We’re inviting families to drop off their jack-o-lanterns at the Alameda (by the Mississippi Mills Public Library) between 4-6PM. Baked beans will be served starting at 5PM, with the Alameda “open” for pumpkin viewing between 6-7PM.

All proceeds from the wood oven food and drinks will be donated to the Mississippi Mills Fire Department. All pumpkins will be donated to local farms for compost and feed. Grab your family, bring your pumpkins (and an appetite), and take in the artistic talents of our community members!

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

