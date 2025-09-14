Sunday, September 14, 2025
Elisabeth Torok — obituary

Elisabeth Torok (Sensenstein)  June 22, 1930 -September 12th...

Ruth Anne Brown — obituary

Ruth Anne Brown Ruth Brown, age 82, of...

For sale: Colonial Style Bed (maple)

This twin bed is half a queen-size...
Classified Ads3-bedroom apartment in heritage building

3-bedroom apartment in heritage building

Spacious 3-BR Heritage Charm in Downtown Almonte- Private Parking/Entrance

Recently renovated 3-bedroom apartment in a downtown Almonte heritage building. This bright 1000 square-foot, 2nd storey residence features a private ground-floor entrance, high ceilings, oversized windows and air conditioning. The spacious layout includes a large kitchen with ample storage space, separate dining/ living room areas, full bathroom, in-suite laundry, oversized closets and 4 new appliances (fridge, stove, washer and dryer). The unit has gas/forced air heating and it’s own hot water tank (no rental fee). Parking and snow removal is included but all other utilities are at an additional cost.

Available October 1 (possibly sooner). Monthly base rent is $2175.00

Email or call for additional information:

Historicalmonterentals@gmail.com

(613) 371-1740

