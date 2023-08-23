Wednesday, August 23, 2023
The BillboardA "Bangarang" Wood Oven Pizza & Movie Night this Thursday

A “Bangarang” Wood Oven Pizza & Movie Night this Thursday

In partnership with Mississippi Mills’ “Movies in the Park” series, the Neighbourhood Tomato Friendship Oven will be serving hot wood oven pizzas this Thursday, August 24th prior to the screening of the 1991 fantasy adventure film Hook at the Mississippi Mills Public Library.

Starting at 6:30 PM we will have face painting and a children’s activity of “draw your happy thought.” Pizzas will be available as of 7:00 PM, where you can try one of our three themed pizzas: The Rufio, The Toodles or Smee’s Pizza. The Almonte Cookbook Club will be onsite serving a variety of sweet treats for dessert, with the film slated to begin at 8:00PM.
Pizzas are $10 each, pop is $1 and sweet treats range from $1-$5. Cash only.
We hope to see you there!

