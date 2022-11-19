Saturday, November 19, 2022
The BillboardA French Conversation Club at the Almonte branch library!

A French Conversation Club at the Almonte branch library!

Do you speak French at an “intermediate” level? Would you like to practice with others in your community?

(Prière cliquez ici pour la version FRANÇAISE)

The library wants to facilitate a French conversation club for adults. The club would meet at the library. The 1 hour timeframe would be spent in conversation – this club is not for those just beginning to learn French. (The club is not for those wanting a “class” format or those wanting to learn grammar. Please use online resources for those needs.)

Discussions might centre on specific topics. Examples of prompts for the first few club meet-ups:

  1. Introduce yourself and tell us about your family or job
  2. What is the best or most difficult thing about your job?
  3. Talking about the weather. Which season do you like best?
  4. Do you like to travel? Where would you go if you could go anywhere and why?
  5. Do you like to cook? Talking about foods
  6. What’s going on this week in town?

It’s anticipated that club members will manage conversations / prompts on their own as people get comfortable with meeting together.

Are you interested? Club will start mid-January 2023

Please send an email to Jill – jmccubbin@mississippimills.ca – stating your interest and your facility with French. The club will meet during the afternoon (beginning no later than 4:30pm) – perhaps every 2nd week. Please include your day/time preferences. Marie Traversy is facilitating the club.

All who email with their interest will get a reply with information, as plans for the club solidify. Thank you!

 

