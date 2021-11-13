On Saturday, November 6, Union Hall hosted a “Community Builders” craft fair. In addition to raising funds for the Hall’s ongoing renovations, they invited other charities and non-profits to join them at the event to raise awareness and much-needed cash for their enterprises.

Home Hospice North Lanark was one of the organizations invited to participate, which we were pleased to do. We are always looking for opportunities to get the word out about how we can support and advocate for those in our community who are dealing with a life-altering or terminal illness, and their caregivers.

Board Director Phyllis Moore, who was the lead for this initiative, got busy baking and organizing other volunteers. The HHNL table at the Hall was laden with home baking (including Phyllis’s famous Banana Gumdrop Cake), and some great handcrafted wooden items created by Almonte’s Wayne Morrison. For the first time, we also featured hand-carved comfort birds, an initiative started by John Peters, a member of the Naismith Men’s Shed. These are given as gifts to our clients, but the Men’s Shed suggested we also sell them to raise funds.

“HHNL has a wonderful team who work well together. Phyllis’s commitment and dedication to fundraising is exemplary and we are lucky to have her as a part of our Team,” stated Board Chair Jan Watson.

To say the day was a success would be an understatement. There was always a crowd around the HHNL table, lots of pamphlets were picked up, and lots of good conversations had. Volunteers Cathie Solowjew, Peter Moller and Phyllis Moore, Program Coordinator Sidney Thomson and Board Chair Jan Watson manned the table. And, while connecting with people who may need our services was the most important measure of success, the almost $1,000 we raised will help, too. We are an organization that relies 100% on donations and targeted fundraising.

Thank you to the Union Hall Community Builders Craft Fair organizers for their wonderful idea and for including HHNL. And thank you to all of the people who attended and showed support to us and the other organizations in attendance.