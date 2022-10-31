Monday, October 31, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

ConnectWell seeks Mental Health Therapist/Counsellor

Position Title:    Mental Health Therapist/Counsellor Program:             Mental...

Paper flower-making workshops at the Mill of Kintail

Once again I am hosting paper flower-making...

A Hidden Talent in Almonte at the Corridor Gallery

by Ingrid Kadoke Upon first meeting, Rodney Senior...
Arts & CultureA Hidden Talent in Almonte at the Corridor Gallery

A Hidden Talent in Almonte at the Corridor Gallery

by Ingrid Kadoke

SUNSET

Upon first meeting, Rodney Senior is the personification of an English Gentleman, unassuming, polite, and kind.  However, after a few moments of conversation, Rodney’s deep passion for painting becomes apparent.

He and his wife Judith, moved to Almonte in 2018 and happily integrated into our community, active in their church, supporting the Lanark County Foodbank and of course the Mississippi Mills Library – Almonte Branch.

Skilled in acrylic painting, Rodney began creating with oil and soft pastels in 2021. Reflecting his great love of the rural countryside, he has produced a large body of work that includes many well know landmarks in and around Almonte.

A wide selection of his pastel pieces is on display at the Corridor Gallery until December 2nd.  All the work is for sale and Rodney has generously pledged that 1/3 of the proceeds will go to the Library and 1/3 to the Lanark County Foodbank.

Please make a point of visiting the Corridor Gallery at the Mississippi Mills Library – Almonte Branch to enjoy Rodney’s beautiful work.

 

 

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone