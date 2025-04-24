Saturday, April 26, 2025
Diana’s Quiz – April 26, 2025

by Diana Filer 1.  How many Roman Catholic...

Lanark County Genealogical Society marks 44 years

On Saturday, May 3rd, 2025, the Lanark...

The Ten Collective fifth exhibit of paintings in Almonte, April 26-27, 2025.

The 2025 Ten Collective artists are looking...
A MEAL FOR ALL Sunday Supper – April 27th

A MEAL FOR ALL Sunday Supper – April 27th

Don’t forget to come to this Sunday’s FREE Supper, at the Almonte United Church, 106 Elgin Street, Almonte.  As always, this community event is brought to you by A MEAL FOR ALL’s amazing volunteers and sponsored by many generous organizations, businesses, and individuals throughout Mississippi Mills.

We are offering a full supper including a vegetarian option.  Coffee, tea and lemonade will also be available.

Please invite family and friends to join in. We look forward to serving our regular guests and of course, meeting new ones.

Doors open at 5:15pm. Supper will be served between 5:30 – 7:00pm

See you on Sunday!

