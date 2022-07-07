Thursday, July 7, 2022
Robbery reported at RBC on Ottawa Street

An apparent robbery happened at the Almonte branch of the RBC on Almonte Street by the grocery store at around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

According to news reports, a suspect gave a teller a note saying he had a gun and then demanded money. The suspect fled the scene. He was said to be wearing a red fleece with a black mask.

The OPP were on the scene soon after and reported that there was no concern for public safety at this time. Their investigation continues.

Updates to follow once we receive them from the OPP.

