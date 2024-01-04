Friday, January 5, 2024
'Why Study Food?' at Learning Again in Almonte

Learning Again in Almonte presents Why Study Food?...

Calling all writers: learn about the Almonte Readers & Writers group

Almonte Readers & Writers invites you to...
A moment of peace at St. Paul's — January 10

A moment of peace at St. Paul’s — January 10

BE STILL MY SOUL

Come and rest in a candle-lit church for gentle music, inspirational messages, and silent prayer.

Wednesday, January 10, at 7:30 p.m.

St Paul’s Anglican Church,

62 Clyde Street Almonte

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

