The BillboardA moment of peace at St. Paul's — January 10 A moment of peace at St. Paul's — January 10 January 4, 2024 BE STILL MY SOUL Come and rest in a candle-lit church for gentle music, inspirational messages, and silent prayer. Wednesday, January 10, at 7:30 p.m. St Paul's Anglican Church, 62 Clyde Street Almonte