On Saturday, May 28, come find your thrill

Come and celebrate Spring and the wonders of Nature by hiking to the top of Blueberry Mountain with the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust.

MMLT field naturalists will be on hand to answer questions and to help hikers along the trail. As an added bonus there will be a fun nature quiz! Families can look for quiz answers along the way. Certificates will be awarded to those 12 and under or 80 and over who make it all the way to the top.

Blueberry Mountain, one of the Seven Wonders of Lanark County, is owned by the Clifford family who is pleased to share its beauty with visitors. Located on Hills of Peace Rd. in Lanark Highlands, Blueberry Mountain is an hour’s drive from Perth or Smiths Falls, less from Almonte or Carleton Place; add another half hour for the trip from Kanata or Stittsville. Visitors should arrive between 10:00 and 11:00 AM and check in at the welcome table. It takes about 40 minutes to hike to the summit where you’ll want to pause and take in the view. It is a gradual incline except for the last 100 meters which are steeper and where sturdy shoes or boots are recommended. Hikers are advised to bring along some water and some nourishing snacks as well as bug repellent.

MMLT works with landowners in the Mississippi and Madawaska river watersheds to protect wilderness properties and the plants and animals that depend on them for the well-being of our planet for generations to come. Learn more about the work of our land trust at mmlt.ca.