The BillboardA moment of peace at St. Paul’s — October 11 A moment of peace at St. Paul’s — October 11 October 6, 2023 BE STILL MY SOUL Come and rest in a candle-lit church for gentle music, inspirational messages, and silent prayer. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. St Paul’s Anglican Church, 62 Clyde Street Almonte Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related “clò mòr” exhibit at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum October 6, 2023 Alpha Male Yard Sale,Year 12! October 5, 2023 Breakfast served at St George’s, Clayton, October 7 October 5, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Crown and Pumpkin studio tour starts October 7 October 6, 2023 A moment of peace at St. Paul’s — October 11 October 6, 2023 “clò mòr” exhibit at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum October 6, 2023 Passionate Mothers, Powerful Sons by Charlotte Gray October 6, 2023 Alpha Male Yard Sale,Year 12! October 5, 2023 Breakfast served at St George’s, Clayton, October 7 October 5, 2023 From the Archives ‘Great Veggie Grow-Off’ is on again Why I oppose Enerdu: a personal essay on life in our small town Jim Lowry nominated for provincial Accessibility Champion Award Historic agreement reached for additional Cliff Bennett Bursary funds What Is That … on the Feathery Fern Frond? UNSUNG HEROES – Volunteer Shoppers ‘Go Wild Gala’ a big draw for Land Trust Nordion donates $1,000 to AGH/FVM Foundation on behalf of Almonte’s Heather Baird